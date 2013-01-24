Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Finely chop the tomatoes and mix with the parsley and green onion. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spread out the cutlets and coat them with the tomato mixture. Roll up the cutlets and secure with a cocktail stick or tie with the string for rolled meat.
Rub the rolls with salt, pepper, and paprika powder and thinly coat them with olive oil.
Put the cutlet rolls in the basket and slide it into the airfryer. Set the timer to 15 minutes and roast the rolls until nicely brown and done. Tasty with pasta and tomato sauce.
Chef’s tip: Make variations on these pork cutlets by using a different stuffing each time. For example
o 100 g fresh cream cheese with 3 tablespoons finely chopped Italian herbs and 1 tablespoon lemon zest
o ham slices and cheese slices
o slices of raw ham with strips of yellow and/or red bell peppers or strips of green onion