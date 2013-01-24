Cranberry Muffins

Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Double up the muffin cups to form four cups in total.
Sift the flour into a bowl and add the baking powder, cinnamon, sugar and a pinch of salt. Mix well.
In another bowl, lightly beat the egg and add the milk and melted butter. Mix well. Stir this mixture into the flour. Then add the cranberries and mix.
Spoon the batter into the doubled muffin cups and carefully place them in the fryer basket.
Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 15 minutes. Bake the muffins until they are golden brown and done. Let the muffins cool in the cups.
Variations:
Replace the cranberries with:
- 75 g blueberries
- 75 g chopped apple mixed with 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 75 g chopped dates with 1 tablespoon orange juice
- 100 g pure chocolate (70% cocoa) with 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
Savory Muffins:
Replace sugar and cinnamon with 50 g grated cheese and add one of the following to the batter:
- 75 g boiled ham in strips with 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 75 g coarsely chopped and roasted hazelnuts, pistachios or pecans