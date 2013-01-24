Home
Brownies

Servings 9 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
Desserts and baked goods
Chocolate
30-60 minutes
Vegetarian
Airfryer
Flour

Ingredients

  • 200g butter
  • 100g dark chocolate
  • 100g white chocolate
  • 4 small eggs
  • 200g sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • 100g flour
  • 150g pecan nuts, chopped
  • 1 cake tin 20 x 20 cm, greased

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 180 oC. Melt half of the butter with the dark chocolate in a thick-bottomed pan, and melt the white chocolate in another pan with the rest of the butter. Leave to cool.
  • Using the mixer, beat the eggs briefly with the sugar and vanilla. Divide the flour into 2 portions and add a pinch of salt to each.
  • Beat half of the egg-sugar mixture through the dark chocolate. Then add in half of the flour and half of the nuts and mix. Do the same with the white chocolate mixture.
  • Pour the white and brown brownie mixture into two different sides of the cake tin. Use a spatula to partially mix the two colours, creating a swirl. Bake the brownies for about 30 minutes. When ready, the surface should be dry to touch.
Brownies

