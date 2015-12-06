Search terms
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions. How? They offer a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas - Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.
