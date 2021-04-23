Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot. Remove the basket and the pan. Turn the appliance upside down to reach the heating element more easily. Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside of the appliance. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft- to medium-bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard-bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element. After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, turn the appliance back to the upright position, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosened residues that could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.

The area behind the heating element can be reached with a flexible brush. The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.