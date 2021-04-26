Home
SCF627/17 Philips Avent Natural baby bottle
Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

SCF627/17

How to clean and sterilise Philips Avent bottles and teats

Always clean and sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat after each use. Follow these instructions on how to clean, sterilise and store your Philips Avent bottles and teats.

Instructions to clean your Philips Avent bottle and teat

Using your sink:

  1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
  2. Clean all parts with a soft brush (only use a mild washing detergent)

Using your dishwasher

  1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
  2. Clean all parts on the top rack of your dishwasher (only use a mild washing detergent or tablet)

Note: Please avoid using washcloths, (abrasive) sponges and brushes with bristles that may tear the silicone or could lead the ink to come off the bottle. We advise you to use the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush and clean them gently.

Instructions to sterilise in boiling water

Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilising. Follow these steps on how to sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat in boiling water.

  1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
  2. Bring plenty of water to a boil
  3. Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes
  4. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan. This prevents deformation and damage.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions or concentrated cleaners.

Instructions to sterilise with the Philips Avent steriliser

Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilising. Follow these steps on how to sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat with the Philips Avent steriliser.

  1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
  2. Sterilise all parts by following the instructions in the user manual
  3. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other. This prevents deformation and damage.
  4. Do not sterilise teats for too long as this can weaken the teat.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions or concentrated cleaners.

Storage after cleaning

Do not leave a feeding teat or AirFree™ vent insert in direct sunlight or heat. Also never leave in disinfectant for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the parts. Keep all parts dry in a covered container.

Expert tip

Disassemble the bottle and clean all parts after each feed to increase the lifespan of your Philips Avent bottle.

Note:

Food colourings may discolour the bottle parts. This does not affect their quality.

