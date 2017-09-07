The dS (dStream) NeuroVascularSpine coil (NVS) is an integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro and neurovascular-related imaging. It includes the NeuroVascular coil, combined with the Posterior coil. In combination with the optional anterior coils this coil solution extends imaging of the body, MSK and extremities. The dStream digital RF architecture enables an exceptional signal to noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.