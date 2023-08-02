By Philips ∙ May 01, 2024 ∙ Featuring Rob Rogers, Hila Goldman-Aslan ∙ 37:34 min
[04:01] ∙ What is AI? [07:45] ∙ Responsible AI [26:13] ∙ AI and your role in the echo lab [27:14] ∙ Coming soon: our latest AI innovations in CV ultrasound
[04:01] ∙ What is AI?
[07:45] ∙ Responsible AI
[26:13] ∙ AI and your role in the echo lab
[27:14] ∙ Coming soon: our latest AI innovations in CV ultrasound
Everyone is talking about AI these days – it can be hard to navigate what it all means for you and your role in cardiovascular ultrasound. Watch the webinar as Rob and Hila demystify AI in ultrasound and explore responsible AI, the AI you are already using in CV ultrasound, and your role in the adoption of AI in the echo lab. Plus, get a view of our latest innovations in AI for echocardiography.
Strategic Account Leader, Philips, United States
Ultrasound AI Strategy Leader, Philips Founder, DiA Imaging Analysis, Israel
Ultrasound AI Strategy Leader, Philips
Founder, DiA Imaging Analysis, Israel
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.