IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a GE Aestiva anesthesia machine.

GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-96)
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 kit includes: Pivoting vent arm monitor mount; pivoting vent arm mount with a down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS) (can be mounted horizontally or vertically).

Click here for more information
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-11)

GCX P/N: DX-0024-11 kit includes: Top shelf baseplate with Camlock rails.

GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: PH-0054-90)

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

Click here for more information
GCX P/N: DX-0024-11 kit includes: Top shelf baseplate with Camlock rails.

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

