Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mounts

Mounting solution

Learn more about the single support arms available for Intellivue MX800 wall mounting.

Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
A single support arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; Arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Single support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
A single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; Arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
A single support arm for support bar D 25-42mm, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
A single support arm for GCX wall channel, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

