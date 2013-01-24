Home
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Datex-Ohmeda Avance and Philips MP20/30

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/MP30 patient monitor on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

