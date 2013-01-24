Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips BIS engine mount for IntelliVue MP40/50

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the type of mount available for mounting the BIS engine onto the Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 monitor.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50 BIS Mounting Option
IntelliVue MP40/50 BIS Mounting Option

IntelliVue MP40/50 BIS Mounting Option

M8040A Option C34: BIS engine mounting solution for IntelliVue MP40/50: blue adapter is included with BIS engine.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand