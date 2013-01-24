By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-08 Kit Includes;
Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; Mounting Kit for positioning CPU on right side of Anesthesia Machine; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Vent Arm Down Post Mount for 1 or 2 FMS; Horizontal Channel Mounts for both AGM and G5
