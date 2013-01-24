IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

Home
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/MP70 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12"(30.5 cm) x 12"(30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mounting Plate for M1013A (EGM); Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting AGM or EGM.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

