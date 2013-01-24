Benno Tieke

Benno manages the extensive portfolio that Philips Ventures has created in four short years. In particular, he focuses on how portfolios can be leveraged by different parts of Philips, including the numerous business and markets teams. He’s passionate about bringing external start-ups to Philips and establishing the best connection points for effective partnerships.

After spending the first half of his professional career at Philips creating meaningful innovations internally, Benno decided to shift to a focus on open innovation. To create strong, productive connections between Philips and start-up partners, he draws on his extensive experience at Philips and his deep knowledge of our research projects and the challenges facing the businesses within the organization.