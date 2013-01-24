The new Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales (CHfW) is based on the site of the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. It provides healthcare for the children of Cardiff and tertiary services for children across Wales.

Dr Susan Morris, the hospital pediatric radiologist wanted to create an area where people would feel relaxed and happy to visit, with lots of distractions to take away potential concerns.

A Philips team of designers and clinical consultants researched the clinical and emotional needs and worked with the staff to map the journeys of the children through the radiology department.



Philips created rooms and spaces that soothe at different levels of engagement for different age groups and improved the patient flow and staff productivity of this department.



When the new radiology department opened a study with 116 parents/caregivers of pediatric patients resulted in Net Promoter Score of 78. (Net Promoter is a metric for assessing a customer loyalty for the company’s brand, products and services.)