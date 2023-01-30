xMATRIX transducer technology

With the touch of a button, xMATRIX offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live 3D Echo, Live xPlane, Live 3D Zoom, Live 3D Full Volume, iRotate, Live MPR, MPR, M-mode, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA. There is no need to suspend acquisition to switch transducers. You can view ultrasound xMATRIX volume data on your PACs just as you view CT and MR images. Once the data is acquired, the system captures the X, Y, Z, or iSlice MPR cineloops at the push of a button and sends them to your PACS. View, slice and interrogate at any time to suit your schedule.
xMATRIX transducers support a wide range of clinical applications, including adult and pediatric cardiac exams; abdominal, vascular, obstetrical and gynecological exams; and cardiac and abdominal interventional procedures. xMATRIX is available on select EPIQ and Affiniti systems.
xMATRIX transducers raise the bar of scanning performance. They harness the power of 150 computer boards, with fully-sampled elements ranging from 2,500 to over 9,000 for 360-degree focusing and steering. And when combined with Philips nSIGHT and PureWave crystal technologies, they are even more powerful. xMATRIX transducers are also easy to use. Their ergonomic design provides a slim, easy grip for scanning comfort throughout the day.
Learn more about the Philips X5-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.
Learn more about the Philips X6-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.
Learn more about the Philips X7-2t Live 3D TEE xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.
The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear array transducer for vascular is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.
