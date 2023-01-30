Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology

FORS is already accurate enough for top-level vascular surgeons to use LumiGuide (powered by FORS technology) in real-life interventions. For more details on accuracy, see:

Three-Dimensional Visualization of Endovascular Guidewires and Catheters Based on Laser Light instead of Fluoroscopy with Fiber Optic RealShape Technology

Jansen, van Herwaarden et al. European Journal of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejvs.2020.02.035

"FORS based device visualization [is] superior to conventional fluoroscopic imaging, while not affecting the mechanical properties (torquability, pushability) of the FORS-enabled guidewire and catheters."

Shape accuracy of fiber optic sensing for medical devices characterized in bench experiments

Megens, 't Hooft et al. Technical paper in Medical Physics for fluoroscopy.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/mp.14881

"The technology achieves submillimeter precision and provides full three-dimensional shape, surpassing the reported precision of other navigation and tracking technologies."

3D Visualization of Navigation Catheters for Endovascular Procedures Using a 3D Hub and Fiber Optic RealShape

Bydlon, Flexman et al. RealShape Technology: Phantom Study Results

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejvsvf.2023.05.006

"Visualization of navigation catheters is highly accurate with the 3D Hub technology."

