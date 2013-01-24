Ultrasound Transducers

Home
  •  
    eL18-4 Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

    eL18-4

    • Ultra-broadband, PureWave technology
    • 22-2 MHz frequency range
    • Linear array type
    View product
  •  
    L12-4 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range : 12-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    BP10-5ec Biplane curved array transducer

    BP10-5ec

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 10-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C9-3io Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-3io

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-3MHz
    View product
  •  
    S8-3 Sector array transducer

    S8-3

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 8-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    3D9-3v Broadband curved array transducer

    3D9-3v

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S7-3t Sector array transducer

    S7-3t

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 48
    • Frequency range: 7-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C10-4ec Broadband curved array transducer

    C10-4ec

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 10-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L18-5 Broadband linear array transducer

    L18-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 288
    • Frequency range: 18-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S4-2 Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 80
    • Frequency range: 4-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L12-4 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    VL13-5 Broadband linear volume array transducer

    VL13-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 13-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C9-4v Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-4v

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C6-2 Broadband curved array transducer

    C6-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S4-1 Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-1

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 4-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L15-7io Broadband compact linear array transducer

    L15-7io

    • Technology: Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 15-7 MHz
    View product
  •  
    V6-2 Broadband curved volume array transducer

    V6-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L12-5 50 mm Linear array transducer

    L12-5 50 mm

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 256
    • Frequency range: 12-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C8-5 Broadband curved array transducer

    C8-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 8-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    X5-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X5-1

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 3040
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    X6-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X6-1

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 9212
    • Frequency range: 6-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    X7-2t Live 3D TEE xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X7-2t

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 2500
    • Frequency range: 7-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C5-1 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C5-1

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 160
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C10-3v Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C10-3v

    • Technology: Bro
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 10-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C9-2 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C9-2

    • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 9-2MHz
    View product
  •  
    L12-3 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-3

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 160
    • Frequency range: 12-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S12-4 Sector array transducer

    S12-4

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C5-2 USB Curved array transducer

    C5-2 USB

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 5-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    D5cwc CW Non-imaging transducer

    D5cwc CW

    • Technology: Non-imaging
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
  •  
    D2tcd PW Non-imaging transducer

    D2tcd PW

    • Technology: Non-imaging
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
  •  
    D2cwc CW Non-imaging transducer

    D2cwc CW

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
  •  
    Lumify C5-2 Curved Array Transducer

    Lumify C5-2

    • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
    • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
    • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
    • Detachable cable versatility: Less downtime for clinicians and future-proof for newer devices
    • Lightweight: At less than 136g, battery-free transducers allow for rapid response and assessment
    View product
  •  
    V9-2 transducer First PureWave mechanical volume transducer

    V9-2 transducer

    • Our first PureWave mechanical volume transducer
    • Ergonomic and lightweight (lightest transducer in its class compared to competition)
    • Exceptional fetal imaging across a wide variety of patient types
    • Advanced 3D/4D imaging support including TrueVue, MPR touch and FlexVue
    View product
  •  
    XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer The world's first xMATRIX linear array transducer

    XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

    • XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array
    • 3D/4D Capability
    • XRES Pro
    • MicroFlow Imaging
    View product
  •  
    mC7-2 Transducer Designed to elevate the user experience

    mC7-2 Transducer

    • Small contact for excellent intercostal imaging
    • Integrated EM tracking (Fusion/Nav)
    • CEUS capabilities
    • MicroFlow Imaging
    View product
  •  
    Lumify S4-1 Phased Array Transducer

    Lumify S4-1

    • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
    • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
    • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
    • Detachable cable versatility: Less downtime for clinicians and future-proof for newer devices
    • Lightweight: At less than 136g, battery-free transducers allow for rapid response and assessment
    View product
  •  
    Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

    Lumify L12-4

    • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
    • Technology without
    • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
    • Detachable cable versatility: Less downtime for clinicians and future-proof for newer devices
    • Lightweight: At less than 136g, battery-free transducers allow for rapid response and assessment
    View product
  •  
    C5-2 for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    C5-2 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 5-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    D2cwc CW for ClearVue Non-imaging transducer

    D2cwc CW for ClearVue

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    V6-2 for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    V6-2 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L12-4 for ClearVue Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S4-1 for ClearVue Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-1 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 4-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    3D9-3v for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    3D9-3v for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 9-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    C9-4v for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-4v for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 9-4 MHz
    View product
  •  
    L12-5 38 for ClearVue Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-5 38 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 12-5 MHz
    View product
  •  
    X7-2 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X7-2

    • Technology: xMATRIX
    • Number of elements: 2500
    • Frequency range: 7-2 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S5-1 Broadband sector array transducer

    S5-1

    • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 80
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
  •  
    S9-2 PureWave sector array transducer

    S9-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 32
    • Frequency range: 8-3 MHz
    View product
  •  
    mC12-3 Tightly curved PureWave Transducer

    mC12-3

    • Technology: PureWave
    • Number of elements: 160
    • Frequency range 12-3 MHz
    View product
Show more results

I understand

I understand