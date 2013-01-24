MR compatible patient monitoring
Reduced restrictions; peerless performance
Expression MR200
Expression MR400
|
Display
|
12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
|
15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen
|
MR compatibility
|
1,500 Gauss
4 W/kg SAR
3T
|
5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T
|
Parameters
|
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
|
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents
|
Featured Parameters
|
Wireless ECG 2.0
|
Wireless ECG 3.0
MAC values
Expression IP5
|
Display
|
19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen
Touch screen
|
Special features
|
Wireless communication with Expression
MRI patient monitoring systems
|
Optional components
|
Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Desk stand
Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer
