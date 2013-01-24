Home
Cybersecurity challenges in healthcare

Networked medical devices and other mobile health technologies are a true double-edged sword: They have the potential to play a transformational role in health care but also may be a vehicle that exposes patients and health care organizations to safety and security risks.

 

In today’s increasingly connected healthcare landscape, hundreds of thousands of medical devices such as patient monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, and imaging modalities – many of which are life-sustaining or life-supporting – currently reside on hospital networks across the world. Even more medical devices are accessible via wireless technologies, for example, insulin pumps and pacemakers.
Effective medical device cybersecurity – such as the strategies and offerings provided by Philips – is an end to end security offering that complies with and builds upon global regulations to make medical device products and services robust against cyber threats. 
Cybersecurity facts and figures

Medical icon

2,000%  year-over-year surge of attack


Threat actors continue to shift their sights to attack vectors including IoT, Operational technology (OT) and connected industrial and medical systems.

8.5 billion records breached in 2019


Giving attackers access to more stolen credentials. Securing credentials and access controls is more important than ever.
Vulnerabilities

150,000 vulnerabilities disclosed to date


Patching vulnerabilities is still a problem for many organizations and cybercriminals know that.
Source: IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2020

Operational Intelligence for Medical device cybersecurity

Circle icon

Philips medical grade cybersecurity solutions encompass the provision of an on-site biomed and security (people) backed by Philips Group security processes (process), and enabled by technology specifically selected for healthcare. This unique combination reflects our Operational Intelligence approach to integrating people, process and technology at all levels of operations, in this case cybersecurity to ensure security excellence and continuous improvement.

“Data is the new currency, and hacking is a business model. The financial gains of hacking will soon surpass those of the worldwide drugs trade.”

Stef Hoffman

Chief Information Security Officer, Philips
Cybersecurity services for healthcare

 

Overview of the Philips cybersecurity suite of services

*The following Cybersecurity services will only be available for delivery in North America in 2021 for selected Philips modalities.
Consultancy services

Philips Cybersecurity consulting services


Philips cybersecurity consultancy services help customers with regulatory compliance, risk & vulnerability assessments of medical systems, including advice on implementing organizational processes that seamlessly integrate security response & recover workflows with all suppliers. We advise and help devise strategies and frameworks for customers, run security workshops and provide cybersecurity consultants across provides to ensure trusted IT environments are created. 
Learn more
Protection services

Philips Cybersecurity protection and upgrade services


Philips Protection services help customers keep their systems secure through coordinated vulnerability disclosures, medically validated patching, network segmentation.
Learn more
Respond services

Philips Cybersecurity detection and recovery services


Philips detection, respond and recover services help customers to identify their medical assets, and monitor the security posture of their medical systems 24x7 and, where needed, trigger response & recovery workflows, as well as helping with recovery from cybersecurity events.
Learn more
Audit services

Philips Cybersecurity access and audit services


Philips access and audit services help customers keep control over who (vendors & employees) accesses their systems and allows for streamlined & compliant auditing of procedures and access to systems and data
Learn more

