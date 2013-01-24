Home
    Our Multi-Vendor Services contract eliminates the complexity of dealing with multiple OEMs and external suppliers. You can rely on us as the single resource for all your part and equipment maintenance requirements, whichever the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).  The contract includes multi-brand modality field service engineers that can deliver a cost-effective service and minimize equipment downtime. So you can spend more time on care and patients.
    Managed maintenance services

    Top features

    Flexible, customizable service plans, from full coverage to on-demand
    High system uptime, performance and productivity
    One contract, one maintenance bill, one-stop performance management
    Nearly 2,000 service support specialists with expertise across brands and modalities
    Fast delivery of certified Philips and non-Philips parts

     
    Support for your in-house service and biomed teams

    Why do you need Multi-Vendor services?  

     

    You probably have a wide range of healthcare equipment, from diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems to cath labs. In most cases all that equipment is inevitably supplied and maintained by a number of vendors and service providers. And that can make managing contracts and measuring performance very complex and time consuming. Multi-vendor enables you to save time and money through increased efficiency and more convenient operations.

    Multi-Vendor Service Expertise

    A multi-brand modality approach
    Multi-Vendor lifecycle

    Our multi-brand modality approach means you’ll experience superior level of service whether we’re working on a Philips or a non-Philips system. Philips multi-brand modality field service engineers are experienced and trained to service non-Philips systems within their product modality. Not only does this provide that your systems are maintained to high quality standards, it also enables our engineers to diagnose faults, replace parts and carry out repairs effectively. So they can have your systems up and running as soon as possible.

     

    Multi-Vendor services enables you to save time and money through increased efficiency and more convenient operations.

    Why choose Philips Multi-Vendor services?

    Deliver better care...

     

    • Delegate equipment service management, so you can focus on your patients.
    • Remove the administrative burden of managing multi-vendor service agreements, freeing up your time to focus on care delivery.
    • Get regular performance reviews of equipment across your department to ensure high-quality care services.
    ...Efficiently

     

    • Increasing your buying power without restricting departments in their selection of OEM equipment.
    • Rely on proactive, seamless service across all your equipment to prevent costly fixes later.

    98%  

    uptime*

    *Individual service agreements may vary

     

    Protect your investments

     

    • Rely on proactive, seamless service to prevent costly fixes later.
    • “Do more with less” by taking advantage of our economies of scale.
    • Keep your equipment ready, working, and providing returns.
    Philips is a part of our team. We experience it every day and see how they keep things running smoothly

    Dr. Thomas Axer, co-executive director, Viersen General Hospital, Germany

