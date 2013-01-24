Case list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:
Priority: filter cases by selecting the case priority on the drop-down list
Case number: search by entering case number
Subject: search by typing the word that is on the case title
Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list
Product Name: search by typing the name of the product
Status (New, In Progress, Complete): filter by status from the drop-down list
Location: search by typing the name of the product
Event Type: filter cases by event type from the drop-down list
Start Date: you can filter by selecting date range from the dropdown list
The list can be sorted by clicking the column headers.