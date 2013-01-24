The below DICOM Conformance Statements are applicable to the application suites provided by "IntelliSpace Portal" (in case commercially sold in combination with iSite or IntelliSpace PACS, these are referred to as "IntelliSpace advanced clinical applications").
IntelliSpace Portal V6.0
- CT Applications (August 2013)
- Collaboration Viewer (August 2013)
- MR Applications (August 2013)
- Multi-Modality Applications (August 2013)
- NM Applications (August 2013)
- US Applications (August 2013)
IntelliSpace Portal V5.0
- CT Applications (July 2012)
- Collaboration Viewer (July 2012)
- MR Applications (July 2012)
- Multi-Modality Applications (July 2012)
- NM Applications (July 2012)
IntelliSpace Portal V4.0
- CT Applications (July 2011)
- Collaboration Viewer (July 2011)
- MR Applications (July 2011)
- Multi-Modality Applications (December 2011)
Xcelera PACS R3.2L1 SP2 applications
- Cath Analysis Package (CAAS2000) (January 2012)
- Cath Viewer (January 2012)
- EPMED (January 2012)
- Nuclear Medicine Viewer (January 2012)
- Ultrasound Analysis Package (QLAB) (January 2012)
- Ultrasound Viewer (January 2012)
- ViewForum (January 2012)
Orthopaedic applications
- Philips Ortho Workbench R1.2V1L2 (March 2007)
- Philips Orthopaedic Applications R1.2 (December 2005)