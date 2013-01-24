Please find herewith the recycling passports for Nuclear Medicine PET products.
Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter
4535 679 00881
4535 679 58951
4535 679 87121
Gemini TF
|4535 679 83931
Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry
|4535-674-79851 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers
4535-674-9178x
4535-674-7876x
4535-674-9128x
4535-674-9173x4535-674-9174x
|Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet
|4535-675-30901 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet
|4535-675-28471 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet
|4535-675-25221 to 9
Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry
4535 679 00891
4535 679 58961