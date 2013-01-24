Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Vascular

    Philips vascular ultrasound systems

    The ultimate ultrasound solution for vascular assessment
    XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array transducer properties graph

    Ultrasound is ideal for helping vascular clinicians make decisions that positively impact patient care and outcomes. However, there hasn't been a vascular ultrasound solution in decades that has elevated vascular assessment to the next level... until now.

     Watch our video to learn more about Philips' ultimate ultrasound solution for vascular assessment.

    Video explaining Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for vascular assessment
    The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array transducer

    The world's first xMATRIX linear array transducer

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array transducer for vascular assessment is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.

     Watch the demo video to learn more.

    xl14-3-xmatrix-linear-array-transducer-video
    XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array transducer properties graph

    Philips AAA Model offers increased diagnostic confidence and improved patient experience without the drawbacks of 2D ultrasound and CT angiography in the current standard of care.

    Learn more about Philips AAA Model
    abdominal aortic aneurysm model

    Want to talk to a sales rep or just stay informed?

    Complete the form and someone will get back to you.
    Stay up-to-date
    Connect with sales

    The Philips vascular ultrasound solution is comprised of four key features that work together to aid clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease.

    xmatirx linear array

    XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer: key features

    Thin Slice Imaging

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX transducer incorporates an amazing 56,000 elements, all connected to a separate micro-channel. The XL14-3 transducer features multi-dimensional electronic focusing for ultra-thin slice imaging of vascular anatomy and plaque morphology. The key benefit: exceptional diagnostic confidence when assessing stenosis and vulnerable plaque.
    The Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound
    Example of an image retrieved with Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound

    xPlane Imaging

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX transducer offers xPlane imaging that goes beyond the conventional approach to vascular exams by offering real-time images in both the longitudinal and transverse planes simultaneously. The key benefit: xPlane imaging eliminates the need to rotate the transducer to acquire orthogonal views. A simple move of the trackball can provide complete anatomical evaluation – saving exam time.
    The Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound with xPlane Imaging
    Example of an image retrieved with xPlane imaging vascular ultrasound Philips

    xPlane Doppler

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX also offers xPlane Doppler capabilities. xPlane pulse Doppler allows precise placement of the Doppler sample volume using both longitudinal and transverse reference images. The key benefit: xPlane Doppler reduces sample volume placement errors and provides greater reproducibility and consistency when sampling significant stenosis.
    The Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound with xPlane Doppler
    Example of an image retrieved with xPlane Doppler vascular ultrasound Philips
    xmatirx linear array

    Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer: Easy 3D/4D visualization

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX also has the ability to visualize anatomy in amazing 3D/4D with an easy-to-use ICON-driven workflow. Clinicians can see directly into a vessel to evaluate plaque spatial location and composition, as well as 3D flow data to assess stenotic or tortuous conditions.
    The Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound 3D/4D capabilities
    Image retrieved with the easy 3D/4D capabilities of Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound
    The 3D/4D user interface also offers the ability to generate a vessel cast using flow data. 3D vessel casting allows the direct visualization of flow for further analysis of stenosis or tortuous conditions. The key benefit: high-quality 4D/3D visualization of vascular anatomy provides an ideal communication tool to facilitate clinical decisions among providers and enhance consultation with patients to help them understand their condition.
    The Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound with easy 3D/4D capability
    Example of a 3D vessel cast image retrieved with Philips XL14-3 xMATRIX linear array transducer vascular ultrasound
    xmatirx linear array

    XRES Pro for high-quality image processing

    Philips next-generation image processing elevates vascular imaging to new levels by providing superb delineation of vessel interfaces and enhanced plaque texture conspicuity. By reducing vessel haze and artifacts, XRES Pro elevates diagnostic confidence during vascular imaging of patients, including those that are technically challenging.
    Image with the XRES Pro vascular ultrasound
    Example of an image retrieved with the XRES Pro vascular ultrasound
    xmatirx linear array

    MicroFlow Imaging

    Philips MicroFlow Imaging is designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue with remarkable sensitivity and enhances the resolution of flow in vascular exams. With high resolution and minimal artifacts, clinicians can visualize and characterize subtle flow disturbances around stenotic plaque to make confident diagnoses.
    Image with MicroFlow Imaging vascular ultrasound Arterial
    Image with MicroFlow Imaging vascular ultrasound
    MicroFlow Imaging vascular ultrasound
    MicroFlow Imaging vascular ultrasound Arterial example
    find the right transducer

    Find the right transducer for your system

     

    Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Click the link below to learn more about our full range of transducers, and to download detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
    View transducers
    epiq elite

    Our vascular ultrasound machine portfolio

     

    Unprecedented advances in premium ultrasound performance can help address the strains on overburdened hospitals and healthcare systems, which are continually being challenged to provide a higher quality of care, in a cost-effective manner. The goal remains the same: to facilitate fast, accurate diagnosis.
     

    Philips vascular ultrasound machines provide you and your clinical teams with the information and insights you need. Our vascular solutions pave the way for you to easily perform exams in a fast and consistent way. As a result, you gain a high level of confidence in diagnosis, even for technically difficult patients.
    Learn more about our vascular ultrasound products

    We want to hear from you.

    Tell us a little about yourself, and we will forward your question to a relevant contact person. We will follow up with you as soon as we can.

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    number one icon

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *
    number two icon

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Ultrasound portfolio extensions

    cardiovascular icon

    Cardiovascular

    Learn more
    general imaging icon

    General imaging

    Learn more
    obstetrics and gynecology icon

    OB/GYN

    Learn more
    point of care icon

    Point of care

    Learn more
    refurbished systems icon

    Refurbished systems

    Learn more
    education and training icon

    Education & training

    Learn more
    ultrasound services icon

    Ultrasound services

    transducer icon

    Transducers

    Learn more
    Philips medical capital icon

    Need financing?
    We're here to help

    Visit Philps Medical Capital
    Questions icon

    Questions about security?

    Learn more about security
    Documentation icon

    Seeking product documentation?

    Go to document library
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent
    - Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand