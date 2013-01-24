Bone suppression in the Eleva workflow

It is fully integrated into the Eleva workflow of the system. Depending on the protocol, for each adult erect chest PA/AP image a bone-suppressed image can be automatically be generated and sent to PACS in addition to the conventional image. Thus, the conventional and the bone-suppressed image can be accessed and reviewed at the PACS viewing station at any time. This is a quick and easy step to support decision-making.