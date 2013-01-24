Your platform for innovation – today and tomorrow

As the demand for Hybrid ORs continues to increase, you can confidently welcome new clinical specialties into your FlexArm environment, and also embrace new treatment options for current user groups. Today, the flexibility of FlexArm supports current user groups like vascular, cardiac, and neuro surgeons to perform their procedures with better ergonomics and an improved workflow. This flexibility further allows new clinical specialties like laparoscopic and thoracic surgeons as well as pulmonologists to benefit in the same way of advanced imaging capabilities to offer their patient innovative treatment options. As an example, the FlexArm gantry can be positioned at a 45 degree position to leave the head end unobstructed to create space for physicians and their bronchoscopes or lung ablation equipment. With FlexArm, you are provided with a platform for innovation - today and tomorrow.

94 % of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that the FlexArm flexibility is capable of supporting new procedures.1