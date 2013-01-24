EPIQ7 X5-1 xMATRIX Array

Home
The X5-1 transducer helps remove the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. Combining xMATRIX array technology with PureWave crystal technology in an ergonomic design, the X5-1 provides consistently excellent image quality with reduced user fatigue. 3,040 elements with microbeamforming. 1 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, Live 3D volume, high volume rate (HVR), one-beat, two-beat and four-beat Live volume, color flow, Live 3D color, PW/CW Doppler, M-mode, color M-mode, contrast, Tissue Doppler imaging, Live xPlane imaging. iRotate – Electronically rotatable scan angle from 0 to 180 degrees. Adult, contrast LVO, pediatric CHD, cardiology coronary. Solid state reliability and no complex liquid cooling required. Philips green label approved transducer. Dimensions: 9.2 x 3.9 x 2.9 cm (3.6 x1.5 x 1.1 in) LWD.

