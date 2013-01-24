Home
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.

  • 1. The interventional vascular department of St Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands achieved a 17% reduction in procedure time with the Azurion system. The results of this first lab performance study have been verified by NAMSA, an independent third-party expert on study design and analytics.
  • 2. The study was conducted in a simulated lab environment and was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company. Use-Lab also analyzed the study results and documented the conclusions.
  • 3. After installing Azurion in the interventional vascular department of St. Antonius, staff movement between the exam room and control room was reduced by 29%.
  • 4. Traversari A.A.L. et al., Effect of using ceiling-mounted systems for imaging in hybrid operating rooms on the level of colony-forming units during surgery, Journal of Hospital Infection (2018)

