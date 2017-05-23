Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Disposable Breast Pads Soft, thin, one-time-use breast pads

Disposable Breast Pads

Soft, thin, one-time-use breast pads

These disposable pads, available in daytime or overnight style, help keep a nursing mother’s breasts comfortable and dry.

Features
Philips Avent disposable breast pads for daytime use are ultra thin and contour shaped. They are designed to be soft and discreet under clothes and use an adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Philips Avent disposable breast pads for overnight use are wider shaped for extra protection when lying down. An all-around leakage barrier and thicker core keeps nursing mothers dry, comfortable, and confident throughout the night.
The first layer is soft and breathable against the skin, allowing air circulation to help keep skin dry. The super soft feel with a silky soft top-sheet comes from non-toxic/non-allergenic natural materials. Pads stay ultra-dry by using multi layers for super absorbency. Unique channels and one-way barrier traps moisture inside the pad away from the breast. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for mothers.
