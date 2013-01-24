Philips IntelliVue Telemetry System with advanced smart-hopping technology (2.4 GHz)* offers surveillance of ambulatory cardiac patients, maintaining clear connections between the IntelliVue Information Center and telemetry devices.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Common wireless infrastructure for reliable, secure connection
The 2.4 GHz IntelliVue Telemetry System operates in the ISM band, requiring some frequency management. The Philips wireless infrastructure supports wireless bedside monitoring and telemetry. This gives hospitals the benefit of a shared infrastructure that protects sensitive patient monitoring transmissions from enterprise network traffic.
Smart-hopping technology
Smart-hopping technology for clear connection
The transceiver will change frequencies only to dodge interference or when it finds a stronger signal. Smart-hopping technology also manages bandwidth so efficiently that the IntelliVue Telemetry System is highly scalable, supporting up to 1,028 transceivers or wireless bedside monitors.
Device location
Device location prevents interruptions to care
Hospitals typically lose 10-20% of their telemetry devices each year, and the ripple effect of down beds extends to the ICU, OR, and ED. Device location helps hospitals contain equiplent costs and prevent interruptions to care.
WTAAP
WTAAP for untethered in-room access
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO2 data in near-real time. Wirelessly connect the transceiver to the IntelliVue MP5, MP5T, MMS X2, or MP2 to view patient data and other parameters.
The transceiver gives an audible notification when SpO2 spot checks are performed or when a patient moves out of range.
Monitoring auto-resume
Monitoring auto-resume reduces downtime
When a device comes back into network range, monitoring resumes automatically.
Coexists with other networks
Coexists with other networks for maximum effectiveness
The IntelliVue Telemetry System wireless network does not interfere with signals from the UHF Philips Telemetry System or 802.11 networks in the same space.
2 V-leads with 6-wire ECG
2 V-leads with 6-wire ECG for improved tachycardia assessment
2 V-leads with 6-wire ECG for improved tachycardia assessment
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.