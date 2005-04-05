DigitalDiagnost C50

This performance oriented ceiling mounted digital X-ray system with a fixed or wireless detector, motorized auto-tracking, a fully digital workflow, and UNIQUE image processing, delivers diagnostic quality images for fast, efficient exams.
|Generator
|
|High-voltage generator
|
|Mains voltage
|
|Max. mains resistance at 400 V
|
|Max. mains current at 400 V
|
|Nominal power (IEC)
|
|Max. tube voltage
|
|Max. tube current (at 80 kV)
|
|mAs product
|
|Exposure times
|
|Type
|
|Timer switch
|
|Angle of aperture and rotation
|
|Two focal spots
|
|Maximum power with focal spot 0.6
|
|Maximum power with focal spot 1.2
|
|Anode angle
|
|Maximum tube voltage
|
|Anode heat storage capacity
|
|Assembly heat capacity
|
|Minimum anode speed
|
|Continuous anode input power
|
|Pixel size
|
|Image matrix size
|
|Type
|
|Weight
|
|Image resolution
|
|Detector pixels
|
|Active area
|
|Detector size
|
|Type
|
|Scintillator
|
|Detector size
|
|Image matrix size
|
|Pixel size
|
|Active Area
|
|Active pixel area
|
|Detector pixels
|
|A/D conversion (bits)
|
|Weight (incl. battery)
|
|Column
|
|Ceiling height at source image distance
|
|Travel range Y axis(Lateral)
|
|Travel range X axis(Longitudinal)
|
|Travel range Z axis(Vertical)
|
|Hard disk
|
|RAM storage capacity
|