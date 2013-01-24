By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Amara View's innovative design prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge.¹ It’s easy to wear glasses, read, or watch TV without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Convenient magnetic clips
Magnetic clips make attaching or reattaching headgear before bed or in the middle of the night easy and fast. Availability of magnetic clips varies. Contact your local Philips customer service department for availability.
Easy to use
One modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Wide field of vision
Amara View covers less of the patient’s face and has a wider field of vision than the Resmed AirFit F20 or the Fisher & Paykel Simplus. It’s also smaller and lighter (Note: excludes Amara View’s quick release tube)
2 Internal testing (May 2014, April 2017, August 2017, January 2018) comparing Amara View with Resmed AirFit F20 and F&P Simplus.
