Oncology Dashboard* is an application that runs on IntelliSpace Radiology and IntelliSpace Enterprise to provide information needed to help clinicians develop insight into disease, treatment, and follow up data in one, easy-to-read overview
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
A dynamic, patient-centric timeline provides an integrated overview of disease, treatment, and follow up data in a single, easy-to-read overview. Lesions can be included or excluded, allowing management of target lesions and assessment of overall treatment response.
Treatment response assessment made easy
Treatment response assessment made easy
Oncology Dashboard offers an easy and intuitive way for oncologists to access radiology data on target lesions, and provides quick, interactive access to radiology measurement images. Oncologists can easily track disease and treatment over time and assess overall treatment response.
Easy-to-understand data presentation
Easy-to-understand data presentation
Oncology Dashboard provides clinicians with an easy-to-understand presentation of disease progression for patient consultation.
Avoid transcription errors
Avoid transcription errors
Oncology Dashboard uses the measurements made with Measurement Assistant to offer direct transfer of PACS measurements, helping you avoid dictation, transcription, and copying errors.
Transparent collaboration between radiology and oncology
Transparent collaboration between radiology and oncology
Oncologists have immediate and easy access to original images with radiology-annotated measurements.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.