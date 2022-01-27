MRCAT Head and Neck enables the use of MRI as a primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of patients with soft tissue tumors in the Head and Neck, without the need for CT. Powered by AI, MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images with CT-like density information are automatically generated from a single, high-resolution MR scan and can be used for CT-equivalent¹ dose calculations and accurate² patient positioning.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Consistent, accurate imaging protocol
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Short scan times promote patient comfort
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images using AI
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Rely on MRCAT-based patient positioning
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
|Compatibility MR system
|
|Compatibility MR system
|
|Compatibility MR system
|
View product
View product
View product
View product
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
View product
MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.
View product
As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
View product
MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.