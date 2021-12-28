Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI)*. The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs.
The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience.
Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort.
What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
Benefit from up to 35% faster echo-planar (EPI) diffusion imaging¹, with the same spatial resolution.
Or achieve up to 35% higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), in similar scan time². The additional SNR opens the possibility to scan with increased spatial resolution, enhancing clinical confidence.
Enjoy robust suppression of motion artifacts in diffusion TSE, with up to 15% shorter scan times¹.
Exceptional gradient linearity limits distortion, even in large fields-of-view (FOV), and enables small lesions to become visible, benefiting applications like total body diffusion.
Excel in neuroscience
Reach new levels of precision in anatomical and functional clinical imaging with a wealth of unique features such as 3D APT, black blood imaging, and susceptibility weighted imaging (SWIp).
Achieve excellent patient-centered productivity via technology to guide and coach where required, and automate when possible. These workflow efficiencies help to keep exams on schedule and create a positive staff experience.
Addition of our Ambient Experience solution will enhance your patients’ scanning experience via positive distractions by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection, and sound.
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Multi Nuclei opens a window of research for six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F* and 129Xe*), across all anatomies.
Thanks to a seamless integrated workflow, multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing can become part of your daily clinical workflow.
Multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter.
A brain study, including both proton (1H) and multi-nuclei imaging can be completed using the same dual tuned head coil from RAPID biomedical.
Accelerate your exams
Accelerate your clinical scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality³ thanks to Compressed SENSE. This method is suitable for all anatomies and can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D scanning.
MultiBand SENSE allows to either accelerate DTI imaging by up to 45%, with virtually equal image quality⁴, or to maintain similar scan time and acquire twice as many diffusion directions.
For fMRI, two times larger anatomical coverage can be acquired⁴, at similar scan times. Or gather two times more volumes per unit time, with virtually no compromise in SNR⁴.
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support.
Simplify lifecycle management through proactive upgrades, boosting clinical capabilities and performance. Stay up to date through access to the latest cybersecurity patches and mandatory safety fixes.
Enjoy predictable cashflow by leveraging more diverse funding sources. Deliver care now and start your repayments later. Benefit from transparent, predictable cost structures and avoid the burden and risk of upfront expenditures.
Reach new levels of precision in anatomical and functional clinical imaging with a wealth of unique features such as 3D APT, black blood imaging, and susceptibility weighted imaging (SWIp).
Achieve excellent patient-centered productivity via technology to guide and coach where required, and automate when possible. These workflow efficiencies help to keep exams on schedule and create a positive staff experience.
Addition of our Ambient Experience solution will enhance your patients’ scanning experience via positive distractions by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection, and sound.
Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei
Multi Nuclei opens a window of research for six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F* and 129Xe*), across all anatomies.
Thanks to a seamless integrated workflow, multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing can become part of your daily clinical workflow.
Multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter.
A brain study, including both proton (1H) and multi-nuclei imaging can be completed using the same dual tuned head coil from RAPID biomedical.
Accelerate your clinical scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality³ thanks to Compressed SENSE. This method is suitable for all anatomies and can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D scanning.
MultiBand SENSE allows to either accelerate DTI imaging by up to 45%, with virtually equal image quality⁴, or to maintain similar scan time and acquire twice as many diffusion directions.
For fMRI, two times larger anatomical coverage can be acquired⁴, at similar scan times. Or gather two times more volumes per unit time, with virtually no compromise in SNR⁴.
Protect and enhance your MR investment
Prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support.
Simplify lifecycle management through proactive upgrades, boosting clinical capabilities and performance. Stay up to date through access to the latest cybersecurity patches and mandatory safety fixes.
Enjoy predictable cashflow by leveraging more diverse funding sources. Deliver care now and start your repayments later. Benefit from transparent, predictable cost structures and avoid the burden and risk of upfront expenditures.
* According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
1 Compared to Ingenia Elition X with Vega HP gradients
2 Compared to Ingenia Elition X with Vega HP gradients, measured in brain white matter
3 Compared to Philips DTI/fMRI scans without MultiBand SENSE
4 Measured from start of first scan to end of last reconstruction. Includes 1H (T2w TSE, T2w FLAIR, SSh DWI, and 3D T1w FFE pre&post) + 23Na (with a voxel size of 4mm isotropic)
*Caution: Investigational device for imaging with fluorine (19F) and xenon (129Xe). Limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with these nuclei requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for these nuclei.
