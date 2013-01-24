Azurion 7 C12 & Azurion 7 F12

Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Ghana
Call: +233 302 214 050
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Ghana
Call: +233 302 214 050