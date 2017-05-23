Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP AVAPS Non-Invasive ventilator provides the comfort of pressure ventilation and the consistent efficacy of assured tidal volume.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
AVAPS automatically adapts to your patient's changing needs
Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort
DirectView management and reporting software for breath-by-breath detail
Clinically proven algorithms for advanced event detection
Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort
Connectivity options for data transfer
Digital Auto-Trak for advanced leak detection
System One alignment for a wide range of accessories
System One Resistance Control for complete system comfort
|Patterns of use
|
|Advanced event detection*
|
|Reimbursement
|
|Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
|
|Dimensions
|
|Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
|
|Breath rate
|
|Pressure range
|
|Flex pressure relief
|
|Compliance meter
|
|Electrical requirements
|
|Weight without humidifier
|
|Altitude compensation
|
|Starting ramp
|
|Device setup
|
|Warranty
|
|Ramp time
|
|Filters
|
|Humidification
|
|Miscellaneous
|
|On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
|
|Modes
|
|Flex comfort
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand