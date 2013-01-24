Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP S/T Non-Invasive ventilator offers a straightforward user interface and integrated heated humidification for easy setup and management.
Philips Respironics devices with advanced event detection detect, respond to (some models), and log these advanced events: Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), respiratory-related arousal (RERA), snore, flow limitation (FL), leak, vibratory snore (VS), obstructive airway apnea (OA), large leak (LL), clear airway apnea (CA), periodic breathing (PB), and hypopnea (H).
