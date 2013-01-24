Long Complete Lead set IEC

Long complete shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 2 long 1 into 3 Trident leads (42" (1.07m)), 2 lead separators, 2.54 diameter, 10 banana post adapters, 2 Trident Yoke labels (C1-C3, C4-C6), 4 colored clips, 14 x colored rings, 6 white base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|