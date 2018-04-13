Home
Allura Xper Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD 10 - DS

Interventional X-ray system

Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD10 X-ray system is factory refurbished to like-new condition. This advanced system offers high resolution imaging to support minimally invasive cardiac surgery & cardiovascular procedures.

Features
Flat Detector Technology || Superb image quality at low do

Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete imaging pipeline is valuable for diagnostic cardiovascular and minimally invasive cardiac procedures. It provides high quality images of small anatomical details and objects to enhance confidence during procedures.
Xper multi-modality || Efficient workflow

Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
Allura 3D-CA || Advanced imaging support

Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Efficient dose || Superb image quality at low do

Efficient dose management

Cardiac and vascular interventions often involve extended fluoroscopy times and a high number of radiographic images. DoseWise is our integrated system-wide approach to X-ray dose management that lets you choose the most appropriate image quality for your application. The result is efficient dose management for patients and staff during procedures.
BodyGuard patient protection || Efficient workflow

BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays

Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

