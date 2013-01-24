Home
IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform Virtual Tumor Board Solution

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform

Virtual Tumor Board Solution

Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, diagnostic images, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.

Features
Schedule, prepare, manage, and aid collaborative decisions for the multidisciplinary teams.
Bring actionable clinical patient information together from disparate sources, including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics.
Help clinicians navigate through their patient's history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images.
Facilitate collaborative diagnostic, treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary and Molecular Tumor boards.
Leverage your cancer registry information to help improve quality of care.
Connect with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise providing a single, standards-based point of interoperability, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.

Our unique strength is end-to-end, vendor agnostic integration

With our interface technology tools and experience across thousands of integration projects, we offer the unique capability to integrate the many solutions that add patient data to the virtual Tumor Board and perform analytics based on the structured data. Whether those solutions are from Philips or any vendor, our technology team will integrate your diagnostic, radiology imaging, pathology, genomic, EMR, or specialty informatics solutions to enable the virtual Tumor Board to contain the rich, organized patient data needed for exceptional clinical decision-making for the patient.

Clinical Trials

With the amount of clinical trials growing exponentially, it seems almost impossible to constantly keep up with which ones might be beneficial for your patient.
In a recent article posted by ASCO, “patients whose physicians participated in tumor boards weekly had an estimated 60% higher odds of enrolling in a clinical trial than patients whose doctors participated less often or never.” 1
1 Post, The ASCO. “Oncologist Participation in Tumor Board Meetings May Be Associated With Improved Outcomes for Patients With Lung or Colorectal Cancers.” ASCO News, Oct. 2014, www.ascopost.com/News/18702.

