Exergen Temporal Scanner

Exergen

Temporal Scanner

Exergen Temporal Scanner measures spotcheck temperature on the forehead for use with neonates, pediatric and adult patients.

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

