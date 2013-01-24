Search terms
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Horizon Trends provide context
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
ST Map to recognize changes
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand