SureSigns VM4

Search terms
The SureSigns VM series patient monitors are ideal for monitoring, recording, and alarming multiple physiological parameters of adults, pediatrics, and neonates in healthcare environments, including intra-facility transport.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Wide variety of measurements makes VM4 your go-to monitor
Flexible, easy-to-read display for ease of use
Lithium ion battery for power on the go
Roll stand or wall mount option to position your monitor in a convenient viewing position.
Configurable alarms help alert you to changed circumstances
Optional integral recorder to monitor trends
Connectivity features enhance reliability and workflow
Optional ID bar code scanner to enter patient ID
Full range of accessories to customize your setup
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand