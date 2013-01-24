Advanced, yet easy to use, the PageWriter TC30 offers speed of operation in an attractive and affordable solution that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. Expect fast, efficient clinical workflow and reliable operation.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.
Advanced, yet easy to use
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, PageWriter TC30 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Scalable workflow
Upgrade options to extend your reach
You can easily add new features to increase your clinical capabilities and further simplify workfow.
Easy to use
Reporting aids speed reporting process
The PageWriter TC30 cardiograph features user aids to support high-quality ECG reports the first time. Five minutes of patient ECG history are available for review and to create ECG reports. ECG reports can be exported in PDF or XML format.
Easy to use
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The 3-in-1 Trident lead wires are designed to reduce tangling.
