Lumify for iOS

Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: in the field, emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, power module, accessory cables, software upgrades, support and education, carry cases and manufacturer's warranty.

Features
Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Apple App Store for compatible Apple iPhones and iPads. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Apple iPhone or iPad. 2. Connect and activate the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 2.5 hours of continuous scanning with the Lumify power module (LPM) connected to the compatible smart iOS device. Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound [1]. Advances such as ocular scanning help you enhance care even further.
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Specifications
    Outright Lumify purchase includes:
    • Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
    • Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate,
    • Philips designed iPhone or iPad cases (your iOS case of choice),
    • Lumify iOS flex cable, and Carry case

Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Purchase does not include a compatible smart device. For a list of compatible smart device options visit: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
[1] Based on dimensions and weight of the transducers, not including the smart device.