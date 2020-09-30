Search terms
DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.
The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung cancer screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, including operational analytics, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the multidisciplinary team facilitator to help coordinate collaborative clinical decision making.
