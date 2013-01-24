Using multiple RF sources, MultiTransmit adapts the RF signals to suit each individual patient. You get faster scans, enhanced image uniformity/consistency, over a broader range of applications be it body, breast, spine, or pediatrics.
We’ve designed Ingenia 3.0T CX with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance. Your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.
dStream
iPatient
Premium IQ¹
Enhance patient comfort
Drive clinical performance
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Access high precision results
Advanced MRI
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
